Services Set For Hartford Police Officer Killed In Line Of Duty

Hartford Police Detective Robert (Bobby) Garten, age 34, was killed and another officer was severely injured around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, near Asylum Avenue and Cogswell Street, when a speeding driver ran a red light and slammed into his police cruiser, Hartford Police said.

A wake will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, at Dunkin’ Park. The hours for public attendance at the wake will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, there will be a Celebration of Life event at the Hartford XL Center. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.

The burial will be private.

Det. Garten began his law enforcement career at The Hartford Police Department on March 23, 2015. He was a second-generation Hartford Police Officer.

During his time at the department, Garten served in the Patrol Division, held a walk-beat position, was a member of the Hartford Police Marine Division, Crime Reduction Team, and was assigned to the North Street Crimes Unit. He was also a Field Training Officer, said Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody.

Garten earned five unit and merit awards for his performance in the field during his years on the force.

One of those awards included a year-long investigation that yielded 171 illegal firearms, 1,555 grams of crack cocaine, over 8,000 bags of fentanyl, $51,081 in illegal narcotics profits, and 15 stolen vehicle arrests made, Thody said.

He was also awarded the Distinguished Service Award for an investigation that occurred in April 2022. During the investigation, Garten, along with three other officers responded to 20 Gillette St. on a report of a male on the street actively firing a gun into a nearby apartment, Thody said.

The officers immediately responded to the area and observed an individual matching the description of the suspect. When officers approached, the suspect fled on foot. The officers chased the suspect and observed that he was holding a firearm in his hand. The suspect fled behind a building, where he was apprehended and the firearm recovered.

Two of these awards were to be presented at the next awards ceremony.

Due to his dedication, performance, and professionalism to the residents of the City of Hartford, Thody has posthumously promoted Officer Garten to the rank of Detective as of Sept. 6.

“Detective Bobby Garten loved Hartford and served this city with tremendous commitment, courage, and compassion,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “He led a distinguished career and we are forever grateful for all that he gave to our community and to the Hartford Police Department family.”

