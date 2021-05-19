UConn Names Interim President

The University of Connecticut is turning to a familiar face to fill the shoes of former President Thomas Katsouleas, who announced his resignation last week.

Dr. Andrew Agwunobi, UConn Health’s CEO who has a reputation of being a respected leader with strong medical, academic, and business credentials, has been selected to serve as UConn’s interim president.

A pediatrician by trade, Agwunobi, who has been UConn Health’s CEO since 2014, also holds an MBA and will be the first physician and first person of color to serve at the helm of the university.

Agwunobi was unanimously chosen by the Board of Trustees on Wednesday, May 19, where they “praised him as a highly effective, methodical, and level-headed leader who inspires trust and confidence with a determined yet compassionate approach to meeting challenges.”

“Having been here in Connecticut at UConn Health for several years, I know how much UConn means to the people of this state and our faculty, staff, students, and alumni everywhere,” Agwunobi said.

“For many, I know UConn is more than just an educational institution or an employer, but an important part of their lives and their personal histories. It is fundamentally part of our identity as a state.”

Agwunobi's term officially starts on Thursday, July 1, though the Board granted him the authority to begin taking on the position on a day-to-day basis immediately, with Katsouleas keeping himself available to assist with the transition.

According to Agwunobi, reopening UConn to full capacity in the fall is the biggest priority on his to-do list, though he also vowed to “update the school’s long-term academic strategic plan; growing research and innovation; expanding student access to mental health care and affordability; partnering with various constituencies on and off-campus; promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion; and many others.”

“UConn also of course plays a vital role in fueling Connecticut’s economy and its workforce,” Agwunobi said. “And we know we are not just graduating workers, we are graduating citizens, leaders, thinkers, and innovators of the future for Connecticut and beyond.

“Given these high stakes, all of us who are fortunate enough to be here are driven – and I certainly am driven - to do all we can to ensure the continued success of this institution as we carry out its mission both in Storrs, in Farmington, and on each of our regional campuses, and beyond.”

