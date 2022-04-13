Police Probe Threats Made Against Hartford School District, Superintendent

Law enforcement agencies have been called in to investigate threats and hostile emails targeting a Connecticut school district after it placed a nurse on administrative leave for making comments about LGBTQ+ students, according to officials.

In March, a nurse in the Hartford Public School District was placed on administrative leave after comments she posted about students on her personal Facebook account were make public.

In response, some in the community who were put off by the nurse’s ousting - some believing it was political in nature - have reportedly been sending threatening emails and making hostile phone calls targeting the district and specifically Schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.

“Since the story was originally reported by local news outlets, there has been biased, hostile, and dishonest coverage from a select group,” a district spokesperson stated. “These stories have called into question the district’s medical policies, alleged that the district is indoctrinating our students, and accused district staff members of criminal behavior.”

In a statement released by district officials on Tuesday, April 12, they said it has been alleged by some “that the district is indoctrinating (its) students” and that district staff members have been accused of alleged "criminal behavior."

“The false allegations have resulted in a myriad of hostile, vulgar, and threatening emails and phone calls to the district, " school officials stated. “Some of those threatening messages directly targeted our Superintendent by referencing personally-identifying information.”

According to the district, local law enforcement agencies have been advised of the threats, and an investigation has been launched.

