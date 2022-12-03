Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man, Age 21, Charged With Sexually Assaulting South Windsor Girl, Police Say
Schools

Here's Where Connecticut Ranks Among States With Best Public School Systems, Forbes Says

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
School buses.
School buses. Photo Credit: Pixabay/F. Muhammad

Connecticut's public school system is among the best in the country, according to a report by Forbes

The state ranks as having the third-best public school systems nationwide, behind only Massachusetts and New Jersey, the news outlet reports. 

Connecticut's strong schools help contribute towards the state being ranked fifth in the nation for quality of life, also thanks to low crime and poverty rates, as well as a healthy population, according to Forbes. 

However, income inequality in the state is still a large problem, especially when comparing affluent Fairfield County towns such as New Canaan and Greenwich with poorer cities like Hartford, the news outlet said. 

Click here for the full report from Forbes. 

to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.