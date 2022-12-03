Here's Where Connecticut Ranks Among States With Best Public School Systems, Forbes Says

Connecticut's public school system is among the best in the country, according to a report by Forbes.

The state ranks as having the third-best public school systems nationwide, behind only Massachusetts and New Jersey, the news outlet reports.

Connecticut's strong schools help contribute towards the state being ranked fifth in the nation for quality of life, also thanks to low crime and poverty rates, as well as a healthy population, according to Forbes.

However, income inequality in the state is still a large problem, especially when comparing affluent Fairfield County towns such as New Canaan and Greenwich with poorer cities like Hartford, the news outlet said.

