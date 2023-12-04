Partly Cloudy with Haze 47°

Roads Closed For Investigation Following Bloomfield Homicide

Several roadways are closed following the murder of a Connecticut man who was found shot.

The area of the road closures following the shooting death of a Connecticut man. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Google Maps
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

The incident took place in Hartford County in Bloomfield around 8:50 a.m., Monday, Dec. 4 in the area of 590 Bloomfield Ave.

The man was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead, said Capt. Stephen Hajdasz, of the Bloomfield Pollice.

Currently, Cottage Grove Road is shut down at Prospect Street and Cigna Way. Bloomfield Avenue is shut down at Gabb Road and Cigna Campus Way. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

