Resident Killed In New Britain House Fire

Officials in Connecticut are investigating what caused a single-family house fire that killed one person.

One person was killed during a single-family house fire in New Britain.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Pixabay automatic6517
Kathy Reakes
The blaze broke out in Hartford County around 6:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 24 on Chapman Street in New Britain.

According to the New Britain Police, firefighters were able to have the fire, which started in a second-floor bedroom, under control by 6:50 a.m., said Rachel Zaniewski, a spokeswoman for the department.

During the incident, fire companies rescued one person but the occupant of the fire room (the second-floor bedroom) was found dead, Zaniewski said.

The fire marshal is on scene investigating the cause of the fire.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

