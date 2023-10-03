Fair 76°

Powerball Wins: $50K, $100K Prizes Given Out In CT

Two lucky Powerball players in Connecticut began their weeks by winning a large chunk of change.

Two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Connecticut for the drawing on Monday, Oct. 2.
Photo Credit: Canva/sagasan
Ben Crnic
Two winning Powerball tickets worth $100,000 and $50,000 were purchased in Connecticut for the drawing on Monday, Oct. 2, according to CT Lottery. 

Both tickets were worth $50,000, but one player managed to match the Powerball number and earn an extra $50,000 through the Power Play. 

Information about where the tickets were purchased was not released. 

The winning numbers were 12 26 27 43  47, with a Powerball number of 5. 

The next drawing will be on Wednesday, Oct. 4 with an estimated jackpot of $1.2 billion, lottery officials announced. 

