Powerball Wins: $50K, $100K Prizes Given Out In CT

Two winning Powerball tickets worth $100,000 and $50,000 were purchased in Connecticut for the drawing on Monday, Oct. 2, according to CT Lottery.

Both tickets were worth $50,000, but one player managed to match the Powerball number and earn an extra $50,000 through the Power Play.

Information about where the tickets were purchased was not released.

The winning numbers were 12 26 27 43 47, with a Powerball number of 5.

The next drawing will be on Wednesday, Oct. 4 with an estimated jackpot of $1.2 billion, lottery officials announced.

