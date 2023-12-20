Fair 42°

Popular Fast Food-Chain Will Be Making CT Debut In Enfield In 2024

If you love chicken, then mark your calendar, because a fast-food chain will be opening its first Connecticut location.

The Raising Cane's platter. 

 Photo Credit: Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's, known for its fare of chicken fingers -- and only chicken fingers -- will open in Hartford County on Tuesday, Feb. 13 in Enfield, said Hannah Henderson, a spokeswoman for the company.

The restaurant's menu couldn't be any simpler with chicken fingers -- either alone or on a sandwich -- along with crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, and coleslaw. That's it. Of course, they do offer soft drinks, lemonade, and sweet tea to drink. 

The company started in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as the dream that the owner had since his college days. The restaurant is named after his dog, a yellow lab, Raising Cane. 

According to Henderson, the company is expanding, with more restaurants planned next in the New York City area.

No word yet when additional Connecticut restaurants will be launched.

The new Raising Cane will be located near the Enfield Square Mall at 90 Elm St. 

