Police Warn 'Street Takeover' Event In Southington To Stay Away

The event is planned in Hartford County on Friday, March 8 on Spring Street in Southington, according to Southington Police Lt. Keith Egan.

"Police have confirmed that this event is not sponsored or condoned by area businesses and is not a sanctioned event permitted by the town," Egan said.

Egan said the police department prohibits organizing, participating in, or gathering with the intent to disrupt businesses in what can be defined as a “street takeover.”

Southington Police, with assistance from local and the Connecticut State Police, will have an increased presence in the area of Spring Street to identify, deter, and take enforcement action if necessary, he added.

Through police presence and technology, Egan said the department will investigate and hold accountable any person suspected of participating in an event that amounts to a street takeover.

This includes, but is not limited to, any applicable criminal or motor vehicle violations.

"Any participation in this type of event is strongly discouraged," Egan said.

