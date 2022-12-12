Wrong-Way Driver Crashes SUV Into Car On I-91 In Rocky Hill, Police Say

Police are investigating a head-on, two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend on I-91 in Connecticut.

The crash happened in the Hartford County town of Rocky Hill at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, Connecticut State Police reported.

A 2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring was going the wrong way in the left lane of I-91 northbound near Exit 22 and struck a 2012 Cadillac CTS, police said.

The driver of the Mazda, 75-year-old man from Hampton in Windham County, suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said.

State Police said the driver of the Cadillac, a 21-year-old woman from Lowell, Massachusetts, was not injured, but three of her four passengers reported minor injuries.

