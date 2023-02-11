Wrong-Way Crash: Drivers Of Car, SUV Seriously Injured On I-84 In Southington, Police Say

Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help after two people were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 in Hartford County on westbound I-84 in Southington.

A 2004 BMW X3 SUV was traveling in the center lane on the westbound side, near the Exit 30 off-ramp, and a 2012 Hyundai was traveling eastbound in the westbound center lane, the wrong way, according to state police.

The Hyundai then collided head-on with the SUV, which came to an uncontrolled final rest on the right shoulder while the Hyundai came to an uncontrolled final rest in the grass center median, said police.

The driver of the BMW, a 44-year-old Hartford man, was transported to New Britain Hospital with suspected moderate injuries, police said.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 29-year-old Bristol woman, was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital in Waterbury with suspected serious injuries.

The two vehicles were towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

Any witnesses with information related to the crash are asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or michael.dean@ct.gov.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.