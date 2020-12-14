Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Woman Who Gave Birth In Prison Toilet Reaches Settlement In Civil Rights Lawsuit

Kristin Palpini
Justice
A woman who delivered her baby into a prison cell toilet bowl has reached a settlement with the state of Connecticut.

An award of $250,000 will be split three ways: a third of the money will go to the woman’s lawyer, about $112,000 goes to the baby, and the rest of the money will be given to the mother once she has served her sentence, according to the Associated Press.

Tianna Laboy gave birth to the child while incarcerated at York Correctional Institution in Niantic in 2018. 

Laboy filed a civil rights lawsuit against the state in 2019 claiming she had been denied necessary medical care.

Details of the settlement came out on Saturday, Dec. 12, when a copy of the agreement between Laboy and the state was obtained by the AP.

Laboy, 23, is in prison serving a seven-year sentence for non-fatally stabbing a man in New Britain, 2017.

While the settlement provides for monetary relief, it does not address the systemic changes Laboy was seeking, including training for prison staff so that they may better recognize medical emergencies. 

