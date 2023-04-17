Woman Sees Burglar In Glastonbury Home, Locks Herself In Bedroom: Police

A Connecticut resident experienced every homeowner's nightmare when her dog's late-night barking alerted her to a burglar inside of her home, police said.

The Hartford County incident happened in Glastonbury on Sunday, April 16 around 12:10 a.m., when a Williams Street East resident woke up to her dog's barking and saw a burglar who had entered her residence, according to Glastonbury Police.

The woman then locked herself in her bedroom and called 911. When officers arrived soon after, the suspect was already gone, but the woman was able to give police a description.

This information, combined with the trusty nose of a State Police K-9 unit, soon led authorities to the suspect, who was found close to the home.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old William Vanderpoel of no certain address, was found with property that had been stolen from the woman's house and also items that had been taken from vehicles in the area, according to authorities.

He was taken into custody and charged with the following:

First-degree burglary;

Third-degree burglary;

Fifth-degree larceny;

Sixth-degree larceny.

Vanderpoel was held on a $100,000 bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.