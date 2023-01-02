Contact Us
Woman Dies After Crashing Vehicle Into Utility Pole In Bristol

Farmington Avenue in Bristol
Farmington Avenue in Bristol Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 57-year-old woman died in an early morning, single-vehicle crash in Connecticut.

The crash happened in the Hartford County city of Bristol at about 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, the Bristol Police Department said.

A woman's vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole in the 700 block of Farmington Avenue, police said.

Authorities said Farmington Avenue was closed during the investigation, and it reopened before 6 a.m.

The driver's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Police asked witnesses of the crash to call Officer Katherine Verillo at 860-584-3031.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

