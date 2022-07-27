Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty In Death Of Dog Left In Hot Car, Southington Police Say

Contact Us
Nicole Valinote
Suzy Rivers
Suzy Rivers Photo Credit: Southington Police Department/Google Maps street view

A Connecticut woman was charged with animal cruelty in the death of her dog after authorities said she left the animal inside of a hot car for hours.

Suzy Rivers, age 37, turned herself in to police on Tuesday, July 26, for the charge related to an incident that happened in Hartford County outside of the Southington Library, according to the Southington Police Department.

On Wednesday, June 29, Rivers, a resident of Cheshire in New Haven County, called police to report that her Boston terrier was not moving inside of her car, which was parked outside of the library, police said. 

Officers found that the 1-and-a-half-year-old dog was dead, and the car was parked in full sunlight while it was 81 degrees outside, authorities reported.

Investigators determined that Rivers arrived at the library at about noon and left at about 3 p.m., leaving the dog in the car for about three hours, police said.

Police said witnesses told officers that the car window was left open about six inches while the car was parked there.

SPD Animal Control officers determined that the vehicle recorded temperatures between 99 and 105 degrees, and said Boston terriers commonly experience breathing problems and are susceptible to excessive heat and stress, police said.

Rivers is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Aug. 3, police said.

