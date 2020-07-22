Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued With Damaging 70 MPH Wind Gusts Possible
Police & Fire

Woman Arrested In Shooting Death of 16-Year-Old Windsor Locks Teen; Accomplice At Large

Kristin Palpini
Sydney Witchard, right, and Daniel P. Baez are wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Windsor Locks teen in June. Witchard was arrested today, July 22.
Sydney Witchard, right, and Daniel P. Baez are wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Windsor Locks teen in June. Witchard was arrested today, July 22. Photo Credit: Windsor Locks Police

A woman has been arrested in relation to the killing of an unarmed 16-year-old boy at Pesci Park in Windsor Locks.

Sydney Witchard, 19, was recently arrested in West Columbia, South Carolina, Windsor Locks Police said. She will be charged with hindering police work, police said. She will be held on a $45,000 bond.

The other suspect police have in the murder, Daniel P. Baez, 22, of Hartford, is still at large, police said.

Elijah Ortega, 16, was killed on June 24 in the park. Witchard allegedly set up a meeting between Baez and Ortega when the teen was killed.

The investigation remains open. Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Locks Police at (860) 627-1461.

