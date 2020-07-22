Woman Arrested In Shooting Death of 16-Year-Old Windsor Locks Teen; Accomplice At Large

A woman has been arrested in relation to the killing of an unarmed 16-year-old boy at Pesci Park in Windsor Locks.

Sydney Witchard, 19, was recently arrested in West Columbia, South Carolina, Windsor Locks Police said. She will be charged with hindering police work, police said. She will be held on a $45,000 bond.

The other suspect police have in the murder, Daniel P. Baez, 22, of Hartford, is still at large, police said.

Elijah Ortega, 16, was killed on June 24 in the park. Witchard allegedly set up a meeting between Baez and Ortega when the teen was killed.

The investigation remains open. Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Locks Police at (860) 627-1461.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.