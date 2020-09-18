Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
UPDATED: Lockdown Lifted At Hartford Schools, Daycare; 'Area Clear'

Kristin Palpini
Sirens
Hartford Police have lifted a lockdown on two city schools and one daycare.

The Hyland Daycare, Bellizzi Middle School, and Kennelly School were put on lockdown at around 11:45 am., Friday, Sept. 18.

At around 1:30 p.m., the Hartford Police said the lockdown had been lifted and that the area is "clear." There were no other elaborations on the situation.

Lockdowns at the schools and daycare were put into place police while police investigated a reported shooting at 275 Fairfield Ave., police said.

Lockdowns are precautionary, police said on Twitter.

“Erring on side of caution. Officer on directed patrols in the school vicinities,” Hartford Police tweeted.

The E.B. Kennelly School is on White Street.

Bellizzi Middle School is on South Street.

Hyland Daycare is on New Britain Avenue. 

