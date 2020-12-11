Unseen, Fatal SUV Roll-Over Crash Discovered On I-91; Victim ID'd

Police are investigating the discovery of a dead person found in a rolled-over vehicle on the side of I-91.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, around 12:15 p.m. Connecticut State Troopers, Troop H-Hartford, said they believe a single-vehicle fatal rollover accident occurred sometime during the early morning hours, but wasn’t found until later.

The driver in the fatal crash is Radoslaw Kazmierczak, 45, of Rocky Hill

The rollover happened near the Exit 28 off-ramp in the town of Wethersfield, police said. The highway was closed for about an hour around noon to allow police to investigate further.

The early theory of what happened is a Kazmierczak was driving his 2003 GMC Yukon Denali on Interstate 91 in the center southbound lane when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of the SUV, police said.

The vehicle struck the metal beam rail on the right shoulder, before traveling down an embankment and rolling over, police said.

Kazmierczak suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash, police said. The time of death is unknown.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash or has any information connected to it, to contact State Troopers at (860) 534-1098 or email john.wilson@ct.gov.

Furthermore, police are seeking people who drove through the area around the time of the crash - the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 12 - with dash-cams or other vehicle-equipped recording equipment. Police are asking people in this situation to contact the police, as well.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.