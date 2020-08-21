Two Connecticut Men Charged With Sex Trafficking A Minor

Two East Hartford men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in New Haven on charges related to the sex trafficking of a minor.

On Thursday, Aug. 20, Joel “Joey Guapo” Lindsay, 22, and Joseph Pina, 23, both of East Hartford were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor. Linsay is also charged with sex trafficking of a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Connecticut.

Lindsay and Pina are accused of recruiting, enticing, and transporting a minor to engage in commercial sex acts, the Attorney’s Office said.

Linsday and Pina are facing life in prison if convicted.

