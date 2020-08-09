Truck With Dog Inside Stolen; Police Seek Public's Help Finding Pup, Vehicle

In just a few moments a man lost his truck and his dog Monday, Sept. 7, in Hartford.

Hartford Police said a silver pickup truck was stolen from Bushnell Street was stolen from the owner when he stepped away from the vehicle for a moment.

With the keys in the car, someone hopped in and took off, police said. But inside the car was the owner’s 11-year-old Pom/Alaskan Eskimo mix dog.

There are vanity plates on the car “MONGO3.”

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the dog and the truck. If anyone has any information they are asked to call 911.

