Trio Nabbed After Robbery Spree Targeting CT Stores Statewide

Three Connecticut men have been charged with committing at least eight robberies of convenience and smoke shops across the state earlier this year.

The three were indicted by a grand jury on Thursday, June 16 in New Haven County, said Vanessa Roberts Avery, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Those charged include Steven Galarza, age 24, of Seymour; Efrain Deleon, age 58, and Gilberto Deleon, age 56, both of New Britain, officials said.

As alleged in the indictment and other court documents, between February and March, the men, using fake firearms robbed the following retail locations of cash, cigarettes, and other items:

Feb. 27 – Scott’s Village Mobil Gas Station, Farmington

March 2 – Mystic Mobil Gas Station, Mystic

March 3 – Shell Gas Station, East Windsor

March 3 – Food Bag, Southington

March 5 – Valero Gas Stations, Ellington

March 5 – Sunoco Gas Station, Windsor

March 8 – Smoker’s Discount World, Wethersfield

March 16 – Cove Smoke Market, Stamford

The indictment charges each of the defendants with one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and eight counts of Hobbs Act robbery, the US Attorney's Office said.

If convicted, the men face a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years on each count.

The men were arrested on Tuesday, April 19. Efrain and Gilberto Deleon are detained and Galarza is released on a $50,000 bond.

