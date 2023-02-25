Teen Charged With Stabbing Victim In Neck In West Hartford, Causing Serious Injuries: Police

A 16-year-old faces attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing a victim in the neck in West Hartford, police said.

The stabbing happened on Monday, Feb. 20 around 9 p.m., when West Hartford Police responded to a residence on Federal Street where the incident took place.

Once arriving at the residence, officers gave emergency medical care to the adult victim who had been stabbed. After the area was made sure to be safe, more paramedics and ambulance personnel were able to arrive and transport the victim to an area hospital.

The victim suffered serious neck injuries but is currently in stable condition, according to West Hartford Police.

Shortly after beginning the investigation into the incident, police narrowed down a 16-year-old juvenile suspect who was then taken into custody and held on an Order to Detain at a juvenile detention facility.

The unnamed suspect, who does not reside at the residence where the stabbing happened, is charged with the following:

Criminal attempt to commit murder;

First-degree assault;

Disorderly conduct.

Police are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

