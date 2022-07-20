Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Tolland
    serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: CT Woman Seriously Injured After Being Pinned Between Landscaping Truck, Trailer, Police Say
Police & Fire

Suspects Arrested In Hartford After Fentanyl, Burglary Tools Found In Van, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The van police searched The van police searched
The van police searched Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
The van police searched The van police searched
The van police searched Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Edwin Pacheco Edwin Pacheco
Edwin Pacheco Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Bryan Shepherd Bryan Shepherd
Bryan Shepherd Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Danielle Pelletier Danielle Pelletier
Danielle Pelletier Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

Two men are facing weapons and drug charges after police searched a van that was linked to a string of organized retail thefts. 

Authorities in Hartford saw a suspect driving an overdue U-Haul rental van that was linked to organized retail thefts throughout Connecticut and at least one armed robbery at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, Connecticut State Police reported.

Police said detectives followed the vehicle until it stopped at a gas station on Brainard Road. The van no longer had its U-Haul decals, and all the windows were heavily tinted, police said.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Edwin Pacheco, of Hartford, and his front seat passenger, identified as 33-year-old Bryan Shepherd, of Canterbury, both had active felony warrants for larceny, engaging in a pursuit, and interfering, police said.

State Police reported that Pacheco got out of the van and placed a firearm on the center console.

Authorities said Pacheco tried to fight police and return to the driver's seat, and a detective deployed a Taster device in order to handcuff him.

Shepherd was arrested along with a third passenger, identified as 40-year-old Danielle Pelletier, of Manchester, who was found to have two active PRAWN warrants, police said.

Police reported finding the following during a search of the van:

  • 30 bags of "purple" Fentanyl
  • Narcotics paraphernalia
  • Burglary tools
  • Knives
  • A machete
  • A facsimile firearm
  • A loaded firearm with no serial number and a threaded barrel

Authorities said Pacheco and Shepherd were both charged with:

  • Weapon in a motor vehicle
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Illegal possession of an assault weapon
  • Interfering
  • Possession of a controlled substance

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.