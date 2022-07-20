Suspects Arrested In Hartford After Fentanyl, Burglary Tools Found In Van, Police Say

Two men are facing weapons and drug charges after police searched a van that was linked to a string of organized retail thefts.

Authorities in Hartford saw a suspect driving an overdue U-Haul rental van that was linked to organized retail thefts throughout Connecticut and at least one armed robbery at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, Connecticut State Police reported.

Police said detectives followed the vehicle until it stopped at a gas station on Brainard Road. The van no longer had its U-Haul decals, and all the windows were heavily tinted, police said.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Edwin Pacheco, of Hartford, and his front seat passenger, identified as 33-year-old Bryan Shepherd, of Canterbury, both had active felony warrants for larceny, engaging in a pursuit, and interfering, police said.

State Police reported that Pacheco got out of the van and placed a firearm on the center console.

Authorities said Pacheco tried to fight police and return to the driver's seat, and a detective deployed a Taster device in order to handcuff him.

Shepherd was arrested along with a third passenger, identified as 40-year-old Danielle Pelletier, of Manchester, who was found to have two active PRAWN warrants, police said.

Police reported finding the following during a search of the van:

30 bags of "purple" Fentanyl

Narcotics paraphernalia

Burglary tools

Knives

A machete

A facsimile firearm

A loaded firearm with no serial number and a threaded barrel

Authorities said Pacheco and Shepherd were both charged with:

Weapon in a motor vehicle

Criminal possession of a firearm

Illegal possession of an assault weapon

Interfering

Possession of a controlled substance

