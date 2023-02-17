Suspect Who Stabbed Manchester Woman Remains At Large, Police Say

A masked man who allegedly stabbed a Connecticut woman numerous times during a home invasion is on the loose.

The incident took place in Hartford County around 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16 at 67 Oakland St., in Manchester.

According to Lt. Ryan Shea, of the Manchester Police, when officers responded to the home they found a 23-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her abdomen.

The woman was conscious, and alert and officers immediately rendered medical aid. There were three other family members in the home at the time this incident occurred, Shea said.

The suspect was described as a Black male, approximately 6 feet tall, medium build, wearing a black ski mask.

The stabbing occurred in the kitchen of the residence, and there was no evidence of forced entry into the home, Shea said.

The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital where she underwent surgery last night. She is out of surgery and recovering in stable condition at this time, he added.

Area residents were advised to remain indoors following the initial response by officers as it was believed the suspect fled the area on foot.

A K9 track was conducted, and the surrounding area was searched by officers, however, the suspect was not located and remains at large, Shea said.

Detectives are following leads in this case, but the identity of the suspect has not been determined.

"There does not appear to be a threat to the public and indications are this was a targeted home invasion," he added.

Anyone with information regarding suspicious persons near Oakland Street and N. Main Street, or anyone with surveillance footage from exterior cameras in the area, is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500 or the lead investigator, Detective Robert Dwy, at 860-643-3373.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.