Suspect Nabbed In Hartford Shooting That Left Woman Dead

Police in Connecticut have captured a man wanted for the shooting death of a woman and critically injuring another.

The homicide took place in Hartford on Monday, Feb. 7 around 2:25 a.m.

The victims were found when Hartford fire, and EMS responded to an apartment at 16 Evergreen Ave., on a report of a party needing medical attention, said Lt. Aarron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police.

Upon arrival, two women in bed, one was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. the second, Allison McCoy, age 21, of Hartford, was dead from multiple gunshot wounds, Boisvert said.

The injured woman was transported to an area hospital where she was listed in critical condition, he added.

The injured woman has not been identified by police.

Through the course of an investigation, a suspect was developed. Major crimes detectives developed probable cause to charge Troyquan Westberry, age 25, of Hartford, with the murder, Boisvert said.

On the morning of Friday, June 3, members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force and Violent Crimes Unit located Westberry and took him into custody, police said.

He was charged with:

Murder

Criminal attempt at murder

Assault

Criminal use of a firearm

Westbury is being held on a $2 million bond.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

