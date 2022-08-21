Suspect From Windsor Nabbed In Shooting Of Loss Prevention Officer At Macy's In Manchester

A 30-year-old man is accused of shooting a Loss Prevention officer at a Connecticut Macy's.

The victim was shot in the abdomen in Hartford County on Friday, Aug. 19, at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills, located at 194 Buckland Hills Drive in Manchester, the Manchester Police Department said.

The victim remains hospitalized as of the announcement from police.

Authorities said Richard LaPlante, of Windsor, turned himself in to police on the night of Saturday, Aug. 20.

Police said he was charged with:

Criminal attempted murder

First-degree assault

First-degree robbery

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Authorities said LaPlante was held on a $1 million bond and is set to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 22.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call lead investigator Detective Claire Hearn at 860-645-5549 or the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.

