Silver Alert Issued For Missing East Hartford Man

Kathy Reakes
Have You Seen Him? A Silver Alert has been issued for Irwin Alleyne in East Hartford. Photo Credit: East Hartford Police

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Connecticut man who suffers from advanced dementia.

Irwin Alleyne, age 86, of East Hartford, was reported missing from his residence on Sunday, Aug. 7 around noon.

Alleyne is described as being a Black male, 5-foot-4, 145 pounds, bald, with a small beard, said the East Hartford Police.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a white jersey with a red neck and sleeves, police said.

He is believed to be driving a gray 2012 Toyota RAV4 with license tag CT 544LDK.

Alleyne suffers from advanced dementia and is likely lost and or confused, police said.

If you see Alleyne or locate his vehicle, please contact the East Hartford Police Department at 860-528-4401.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates. 

