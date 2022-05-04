Several Bristol Schools Placed On Lockdown After Assault At Home In Area

Several Connecticut schools were placed on lockdown after an assault was reported at a residence in the area.

Police received a report of an assault with a knife in Hartford County at a home on Columbus Avenue near Route 6 in Bristol at about 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, the Bristol Police Department reported.

The suspect ran away from the scene before police arrived, authorities said.

Police said schools in the area were placed on lockdown "out of an abundance of caution," and the lockdown has since been lifted.

The incident is believed to be isolated, and there is believed to be no threat to the public, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

