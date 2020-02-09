Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Seen Me? Suspects In Multiple Car Break-Ins, Thefts Caught On Camera

Kristin Palpini
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the person in this photo, a suspect in multiple car break-ins and thefts. Photo Credit: CT State Police
Connecticut State Police have three suspects in a string of motor vehicle break-ins and car thefts spanning multiple communities - but they need the public’s help in identifying them.

The East Haddam Resident Police Troopers’ Office is investigating multiple car theft crimes that happened in August. 

In two incidents of alleged car break-ins and thefts, three suspects were recently caught on surveillance cameras, police said. 

Between Aug. 12 and 13, police said suspects broke into a car in East Haddam, stole some items, then drove away in a Ford Explorer that had been reported stolen in Lebanon. The suspects then used a stolen credit card to buy gas in East Haddam before driving off to Hartford, police said.

Surveillance video caught other East Haddam car break-ins on Aug 22, police said. This time credit cards taken from the vehicles were used at retail stores in Berlin and Meriden, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects or crimes is asked to call the police at (860) 873-5041.

