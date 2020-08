Manchester Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Lexus Semidey, 14, of Manchester, has been missing since Monday, Aug. 10, at 11 p.m.

She is about 5’3”, weighs 120 lbs., and has brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

If anyone has information on Semidey’s whereabouts, they are asked to call police at (860) 645-5500..

