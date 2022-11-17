Rocky Hill Man Cited In 6-Vehicle Crash On I-91 In Wethersfield

A driver was cited for traffic violations following a crash that involved six vehicles on I-91 in Connecticut.

The crash happened in the Hartford County town of Wethersfield at about 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, Connecticut State Police reported.

A 2016 Mercedes-Benz E400 driven by 66-year-old Michael Emons, of Rocky Hill, struck a 2007 Ford 7-650 that was parked on the right shoulder near Exit 25-26, police said.

The Mercedes then reentered the roadway and struck a 2018 tractor-trailer, authorities said.

A 2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring tried to slow for the crash ahead and was struck by a 2022 Kenworth Construction T370, causing the Mazda to crash into a 2019 Nissan Rogue, police reported.

State Police said the driver of the Mazda, the Mazda's passenger, and Emons were hospitalized with minor injuries.

All other drivers reported no injuries in the crash, according to police.

Emons was found at fault for the crash and was issued an infraction for traveling unreasonably fast and failure to maintain proper lane, police said.

