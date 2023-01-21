Contact Us
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Man Tries To Carjack Vehicles On I-84 In Hartford, Police Say

Ben Crnic
Rosario first crashed in the area of Exit 46 on I-84 in Hartford. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

In a scene taken out of a video game, a man tried to repeatedly steal vehicles on I-84 in Hartford until he was stopped by good samaritans who had enough of his antics, police said.

The incident happened on Friday, Jan. 20 around 9:45 a.m., when state police received reports of an accident in Hartford on I-84 eastbound in the area of Exit 46. 

According to police, the suspect, 45-year-old Manchester resident Francisco Rosario, was trying to run away from the scene and gain access to three vehicles that were passing by on the highway. 

After this unsuccessful attempt at stealing a vehicle, Rosario then crossed the highway to the westbound lanes and tried gaining access to a tractor-trailer truck.

Just after police arrived at the scene, Rosario was then detained on the right shoulder of I-84 westbound near Exit 47 by several "good samaritans." Rosario continued to fight back even as authorities were placing him in handcuffs, but was eventually taken into custody. 

He was then taken to Saint Francis Hospital to be evaluated. 

Rosario is charged with: 

  • Four counts of criminal attempt to commit robbery by carjacking;
  • Four counts of criminal attempt to commit first-degree larceny;
  • Four counts of evading the scene of an accident;
  • Interfering with and resisting an officer;
  • First-degree reckless endangerment. 

Rosario was held on a $250,000 cash bond and will appear in court on Monday, Jan. 23. 

