RANKED: Hartford's Most And Least Dangerous Neighborhoods

The Hartford neighborhood with the highest number of crimes reported to police is Asylum Hill - where over 68,000 possible crimes have been reported to the city's police since 2005.

Following closely behind in the high-crime count is the Northeast neighborhood with 68,493 crimes reported to Hartford Police over the last 15 years.

The data comes from the Connecticut Data Portal's public safety statistics.

The number of crimes reported in Asylum Hill and Northeast neighborhoods makes up 20 percent of overall crimes reported to police, 2005-2020. The most common crime reported was property damage. Among other, most frequent crimes were animal complaints, parking violations, and personal injury.

The neighborhoods are also among the most violent - though Asylum Hill doesn't take the top spot.

This pie chart shows the number of assaults reported to Hartford Police by each neighborhood in the city, 2005-2020. CT Data Portal

The Northeast neighborhood has reported the most assaults to police than any other Hartford neighborhood: 2,646 assaults were reported over the last 15 years - 12 percent of all assaults that were known to the police.

Barry Square is the next most violent neighborhood with 2,420 assaults reported.

Assylum Hill came in third with 2,295 assaults reported over that time period.

The safest neighborhoods - or at least the ones with the fewest crimes reported - were South Meadow (9,143 crimes reported) and Southwest (14,183 crimes reported).

The least violent was South Meadows (161 assaults reported), North Medows (349), and Southwest (416).

This bar chart shows the total number of crimes reported to Hartford Police per neighborhood, 2005-2020. CT Data Portal

Here is a list of neighborhoods from most to least crimes reported since 2005, the total number of reports made to police, and what percentage of the total call volume came from each neighborhood:

Asylum Hill, 68,961 - 10 percent

Northeast, 68,492 - 10 percent

Frog Hollow, 63,440 - 9 percent

Barry Square, 61,887 - 9 percent

Downtown, 59,684 - 9 percent

Clay-Arsenal, 49, 309 - 7 percent

Southend, 42,720- 6 percent

Upper Albany, 40,947 - 6 percent

Behind the Rocks, 38,808 - 6 percent

South Green, 32,109 - 5 percent

Westend, 31,296 - 5 percent

Blue Hills, 30,748 - 5 percent

Parkville, 28,275 (percentage not available)

North Meadows, 20,898 (percentage not available)

Sheldon-Charter Oak, 18,692 (percentage not available)

Southwest, 14,183 (percentage not available)

South Meadows, 9,143 (percentage not available)

There were another 91,191 crimes reported in “other” neighborhoods, representing 13 percent of crimes reported.

The crime data does not include sexual assault, which is tracked in another data set.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.