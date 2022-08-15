Contact Us
Police Seek Witnesses Of Fiery 2-Vehicle I-91 Crash That Killed Driver In East Windsor

I-91 in East Windsor
I-91 in East Windsor Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A driver was killed in a fiery two-vehicle crash on a highway in Connecticut.

The crash happened in Hartford County on I-91 near Exit 44 in East Windsor at about 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Connecticut State Police.

A southbound 2017 Kenworth truck and another southbound vehicle collided in the right lane, causing a fire to engulf both vehicles, police said.

State Police do not know the make and model of the second vehicle.

The driver of the Kenworth truck, a 24-year-old man from North Carolina, was hospitalized with suspected minor injuries, authorities said.

Police said the second driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver's identity remains under investigation.

State Police asked any witnesses of the crash to contact Trooper Keith Dorsey at keith.dorsey@ct.gov.

