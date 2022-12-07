Police Seek To Locate Driver In Hit-Run Bristol Crash

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help identifying a truck allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash took place in Hartford County on Farmington Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in Bristol.

Bristol Police say the truck appears to be a white Nissan Titan with a black front driver's side wheel and a ladder rack in the truck's bed.

Police did not say if anyone was seriously injured or provide details of the crash.

Anyone with any information can contact Officer Kevin Cyr at 860-584-3000 ext. 3254 or at kevincyr@bristolct.gov and reference BPD Case #22-41867.

This is a developing story. Check back to DailyVoice for updates.

