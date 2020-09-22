Police ID Suspect In Workplace Shooting

Police have identified the suspect in a workplace shooting that happened on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Alan Rosario of Springfield has been arrested in relation to a shooting at a 105 Edwin Road business in a South Windsor industrial/office park, according to WesternMass News.

There were two victims in the shooting: the intended target, who was shot, and a second man who may have caught shrapnel from the gunfire in his body, or been shot himself, police said. In both cases, the injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

The shooting happened in the company parking lot following an argument sometime before Rasrio was arrested at 9:30 a.m. After the shooting, Rosario allegedly fled, police said, and a victim called 911.

With a description of the vehicle and knowledge of the direction the vehicle fled, police were able to spot the motor vehicle on the highway soon after the shooting. Police were able to stop the vehicle on the highway.

Rosario was arrested on I-91 in Longmeadow near the Connecticut-Massachusetts border without incident, police said.

Officers retrieved the firearm, a handgun, that was allegedly used in the shooting, police said.

The arrest was made with the aid of Springfield Police, Massachusetts State Troopers, and Enfield Police, as well as South Windsor officers.

