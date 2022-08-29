Police ID Man, Woman Found Shot Dead In Parked Car In Wethersfield

Police have identified a man and a woman found shot to death in a parked car outside of a Connecticut residence.

The incident took place in Hartford County around 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 in Wethersfield on Mountain Laurel Drive.

The two were found when Wethersfield Police received 911 calls for the sound of gunshots in the area of Mountain Laurel Drive, said Lt. Michael Wren, of the Wethersfield Police.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle parked in front of the home with New Haven County resident Caroline Anne Ashworth, age 21, of Branford, in the front seat with multiple gunshot wounds to her torso and extremities, Wren said.

The man, identified as Michael Mellow, age 59, also of Branford, was located outside of the vehicle by the driver’s door with a gunshot wound to the chest and head, Wren said.

"An investigation revealed that Mollow and Ashworth had been in a previous domestic relationship," Wren said. "Based on the cause of death, this case continues to be investigated as a murder-suicide."

At this time, the motive for the shooting is undetermined, he said.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wethersfield Police Detective Division at 860-721-2865.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.