Police ID 24-Year-Old Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer In CT

Police identified a 24-year-old man who died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Connecticut.

The crash happened in the Hartford County town of South Windsor at the intersection of Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street at about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, the South Windsor Police Department reported.

Nathan Dallas Eberly, of Simsbury, was riding a motorcycle home from work at FedEx, located at 40 Kennedy Road, when he was struck by a tractor-trailer, police announced on Monday, Oct. 3.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the crash to call Officer David Johnson at 860-644-2551.

