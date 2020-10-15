Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: New Storm System Will Bring Soaking Rain Followed By Sharp Dip In Temperatures
Police & Fire

Police Arrest 10, Seize Guns, Drugs In Sweep Of North District

Kristin Palpini
Kristin Palpini
The area of 80 Edgewood St. in Hartford
The area of 80 Edgewood St. in Hartford Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

In a sweep of illegal guns, drugs, and the people who deal them - Hartford Police arrested 10 people and confiscated a whole mess of contraband Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The “firearm/narcotic interdiction operation” in the north district of the city in the area of 80 Edgewood St.

Police were there around 8 p.m. to address increased firearm-related violence and open-air drug trafficking, police said.

As a result, police made 10 arrests, confiscated two guns that were in the possession of convicted felons (a chargeable offense), 18 grams of crack, 200 bags of fentanyl, 3 grams of unprocessed fentanyl, and $5,000, police said.

