Police Arrest 10, Seize Guns, Drugs In Sweep Of North District

In a sweep of illegal guns, drugs, and the people who deal them - Hartford Police arrested 10 people and confiscated a whole mess of contraband Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The “firearm/narcotic interdiction operation” in the north district of the city in the area of 80 Edgewood St.

Police were there around 8 p.m. to address increased firearm-related violence and open-air drug trafficking, police said.

As a result, police made 10 arrests, confiscated two guns that were in the possession of convicted felons (a chargeable offense), 18 grams of crack, 200 bags of fentanyl, 3 grams of unprocessed fentanyl, and $5,000, police said.

