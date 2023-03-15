Person Burned After Cell Phone Battery Began 'Violently Burning' In East Windsor

One person was burned after a cell phone battery caught fire, causing a Connecticut apartment building to be evacuated.

The incident took place in Hartford County around 9:40 p.m., Tuesday, March 14 at the Carousel Apartment Building in East Windsor.

According to the Warehouse Point Fire Department, firefighters responded to an automatic fire alarm at the building. When they arrived on the scene they noticed smoke coming from a first-floor apartment.

The building was then evacuated. As crews arrived on the scene it was determined that a cell phone battery had become damaged and began "violently burning" on the hardwood floor, the department said.

The fire was extinguished at the time of arrival. Fire crews began ventilating the apartment building. As soon as the building was deemed safe by fire personnel, residents returned to their apartments, the department said.

One victim was treated on scene with burns to their hand.

Department officials said to always use caution when dealing with lithium batteries which are used in everything from phones, laptop computers, battery toothbrushes, and vaping devices.

The key, they added, is to always use the appropriate charging devices, and cords, and try to avoid damage to them.

