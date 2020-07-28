New Haven Crack Dealer Gets Five Years In Prison

A New Haven man has been sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for selling crack with his girlfriend.

Erin "Cree" Jones, 43, of New Haven was sentenced on July 28 by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer to time in federal prison plus four years of parole, according to the Connecticut State Attorney's Office.

Jones pleaded guilty on July 16 to one charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base, aka crack. Jones' girlfriend Bianca Daniels pleaded guilty on July 15 and is awaiting sentencing.

Jones and Daniels were arrested on March 6, 2019, at their home in the Farnham Court area of New Haven. During the search, police found 29 grams of crack and 52 grams of cocaine, according to the Connecticut Attorney's Office.

Law enforcement officials identified Jones and Daniels as crack dealers, according to court documents, and made controlled purchases of crack from Jones and Daniels in November 2018, and March 2019.

Jones, who is out on $50,000 bond, is required to report to prison on Oct. 26.

