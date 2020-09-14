Nearly 200 Cars Stolen Over The Weekend In Connecticut, Sept. 12-13

Nearly 200 motor vehicles were stolen in Connecticut over the weekend.

From, Saturday to Sunday, Sept. 12-13, 179 cars were stolen in Connecticut, according to Hartford Police.

Of the stolen cars 68 percent - 122 vehicles - were stolen with the key fobs left inside the cars, police said.

“This is what is happening while you sleep,” Hartford Police said. “Lock your cars. Take your fobs.”

The thefts are mostly crimes of opportunity. This weekend, Hartford Police said a 15 and 16-year-olds were arrested in a car stolen from Enfield.

On Friday, Sept. 11, Hartford Police detailed the kind of cars being stolen by listing five cars that they had recently recovered. The recovered cars are a Honda HRV, Jeep Cherokee, Jaguar F-Pace, Mercedes GLC300, Lexus RX350. The cars were recovered in Hartford, but were stolen from Ellington, Chicopee, Massachusetts, Torrington, Hartford, and Westbrook, police said.

