Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Police & Fire

Multiple Charges Filed Against Suspect In Workplace Shooting

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Alan Rosario of Springfield
Alan Rosario of Springfield Photo Credit: South Windsor PD

Official charges have been made against a Springfield man suspected of shooting a coworker in their workplace parking lot on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Alan Rosario of Springfield has been charged with second-degree assault with a firearm, first-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm, and third-degree assault, police said.

Rosario is accused of shooting a coworker in the parking lot at 105 Edwin Road business in a South Windsor, an industrial/office park.

There were two victims in the shooting: the intended target, who was shot, and a second man who caught shrapnel from the gunfire in his body, police said. In both cases, the injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

The shooting happened in the company parking lot following an argument sometime before Rasrio was arrested at 9:30 a.m. After the shooting, Rosario allegedly fled, police said, and a victim called 911.

Rosario was arrested on I-91 in Longmeadow near the Connecticut-Massachusetts border without incident, police said.

Officers retrieved the firearm, a handgun, that was allegedly used in the shooting, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.