Multiple Charges Filed Against Suspect In Workplace Shooting

Official charges have been made against a Springfield man suspected of shooting a coworker in their workplace parking lot on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Alan Rosario of Springfield has been charged with second-degree assault with a firearm, first-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm, and third-degree assault, police said.

Rosario is accused of shooting a coworker in the parking lot at 105 Edwin Road business in a South Windsor, an industrial/office park.

There were two victims in the shooting: the intended target, who was shot, and a second man who caught shrapnel from the gunfire in his body, police said. In both cases, the injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

The shooting happened in the company parking lot following an argument sometime before Rasrio was arrested at 9:30 a.m. After the shooting, Rosario allegedly fled, police said, and a victim called 911.

Rosario was arrested on I-91 in Longmeadow near the Connecticut-Massachusetts border without incident, police said.

Officers retrieved the firearm, a handgun, that was allegedly used in the shooting, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.