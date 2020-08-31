Member of 'Chaca' Drug Ring Gets Two Years In Prison

A member of a 14-man, New Haven area drug trafficking ring has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Christian “Pantera” Rivera-Torres, 41, of New Haven, was sentenced on Friday, Aug. 28, in U.S. District Court to 24 months of prison on the charge of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with the intent to distribute, heroin, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Connecticut said.

Police became suspicious of Rivera-Torres while investigating another man, Malbin “Chaca” Rubiera-Herrera, for drug trafficking, While making controlled purchases of narcotics from Rubiera-Herrera in 2018, law enforcement officials learned about Rubiera-Herrara’s associates, including Rivera-Torres, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl that came from other areas of Connecticut and New Jersey were being trafficked in the New Haven area by Rubiera-Herrera. Riviera-Torres received heroin from Ruberia-Herrera, which he then sold to his own customers, law enforcement officials said.

In a search of Rivera-Herrera’s home in 2019, police found about 300 grams of fentanyl, police said.

Riviera-Torres was arrested in May 2019. One month later, Rivier-Torres as well as Rubiera-Herrera and 12 other associates were indicted on charges of trafficking drugs.

Riviera-Torres pleaded guilty to the drug charge on June 20, 2019.

