Man Who Posted Video Of Himself Blowing Stuff Up Gets 3 Years In Jail

A man who posted an online video of himself blowing stuff up has been sentenced to 3 years in prison.

David Bourne, 38, of Simsbury, was sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 8, to 37 months in prison, followed by supervised release, for illegally possessing and using explosives, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Connecticut.

Bourne was arrested in May 2019, about five months after he threw a pipe bomb, which he constructed, into the back of a victim’s truck, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Police started investigating Bourne after Connecticut State Police were called to a Hartland home in December 2018 for reports of gunfire and explosions. Police had also watched a YouTube video of the homeowner and Bourne engaging in activities with firearms and explosives, according to court documents.

A search of the property, Rory Mocarsky’s residence, turned up an 8mm rifle, three 0.22 caliber rifles, a suspected homemade silencer, ammunition, a suspected improvised explosive device (IED), suspected post-blast IED devices and fragments, suspected explosive materials, and other electronic devices, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Police later searched an area of Tunxis State Forest in East Hartland, where the Youtube video was made, and found metal fragments and pipe from a suspected IED.

In May 2019, Bourne pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered destructive device, according to court documents.

Bourne has been released on a $50,000 bond and is required to report to prison in 60 days.

Mocarsky pleaded guilty to possession of firearms by a convicted felon in July 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. He is awaiting sentencing.

