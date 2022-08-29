Man Nabbed For Masturbating While Skateboarding On Southington Trails, Police Say

Contact Us
Kathy Reakes
Emmanuel Martinez-Morales
Emmanuel Martinez-Morales Photo Credit: Southington Police Department

A Connecticut man wanted for exposing himself and masturbating while skateboarding to trail walkers has been nabbed by police.

New Haven County resident Emmanuel Martinez-Morales, age 30, of Cheshire, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 22, for the incident which took place in Hartford County in the Southington area in July.

Over the course of several days in mid-July, the Southington Police Department received complaints from community members in the area of the Rails to Trails of a man on a skateboard exposing himself to walkers on the trail, said Lt. Keith Egan, of the Southington Police.

 Several witnesses also reported that Martinez-Morales was actively masturbating, Egan said.

Following several police responses to the area, and a collaborative effort between members of our community and police, a man matching the description provided by witnesses was located and positively identified as being Martinez-Morales, Egan said.

An arrest warrant was applied for and granted. Shortly after Martinez-Morales turned himself in to the police, Egan added.

He was charged with:

  • Three counts of public indecency
  • Three counts of breach of peace

He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond. 

