Man Found Sleeping In Stolen UConn Van Is Arrested

A man who police discovered sleeping in a stolen vehicle has been arrested.

Josue Pinto, 39, of New Britain, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 28, at around 10 a.m., and charged with larceny in the second degree, police said.

South Windsor Police were alerted to Pinto when they received a report of “suspicious circumstances” at a construction site: a man sleeping in a blue Dodge with “UConn” on the side, police said.

When police arrived on the scene they found Pinto who allegedly admitted to entering a UConn office on the Storrs campus, taking a set of keys, and stealing a van, police said.

