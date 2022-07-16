Man Accused Of Operating Remote-Controlled Car On Busy Roadway In Hartford County

A man has been accused of operating a remote-controlled vehicle on a busy roadway in the region.

Connecticut State Police troopers in Hartford received multiple reports of a pedestrian operating the remote-controlled car on Route 9 in the New Britain/Berlin area at around 7 a.m. Saturday, July, 16.

Callers reported the man running across the northbound lanes of travel onto the southbound lanes, operating the car, police said.

A responding trooper located and approached an occupied vehicle, parked on the Route 372 westbound entrance ramp to Route 9, in the town of Berlin, and observed a remote-controlled car within the passenger compartment of the vehicle, said police.

The male occupant of the vehicle was positively identified as New Haven County resident Leonard Kroher, age 49, of Meriden.

After an investigation, Kroher was taken into custody, transported to Troop H in Hartford, and charged with the following:

Disorderly conduct

Reckless use of highway by a pedestrian

Improper parking

Kroher was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at New Britain Superior Court, on Friday, Aug. 19.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.