In Routine Check, Parole Officer Allegedly Finds Drugs, Cash, Guns

While conducting a routine check on a paroled individual, police allegedly discovered grams of hard drugs and stacks of cash.

On Monday, Nov. 23, police reported the parolee check.

Hartford Police said a convicted felon was allegedly had two loaded firearms - one of which was stolen - 430 bags of heroin/fentanyl, 11 grams of crack, and more than $9,400 in suspected profit from illegal drug sales.

The individual was remanded to custody and no bond was provided, police said.

