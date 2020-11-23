Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
In Routine Check, Parole Officer Allegedly Finds Drugs, Cash, Guns

Kristin Palpini
Read More Stories
Drugs, guns, and cash confiscated by Hartford Police sometime around Nov. 23
Drugs, guns, and cash confiscated by Hartford Police sometime around Nov. 23 Photo Credit: Hartford PD

While conducting a routine check on a paroled individual, police allegedly discovered grams of hard drugs and stacks of cash.

On Monday, Nov. 23, police reported the parolee check.

Hartford Police said a convicted felon was allegedly had two loaded firearms - one of which was stolen - 430 bags of heroin/fentanyl, 11 grams of crack, and more than $9,400 in suspected profit from illegal drug sales.

The individual was remanded to custody and no bond was provided, police said.

