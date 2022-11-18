Contact Us
Hartford Teen Nabbed With Crack Cocaine, Firearm After Motor-Vehicle Stop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Jonas Efer Deaza-Escobar
Jonas Efer Deaza-Escobar Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A 19-year-old Connecticut man was nabbed with alleged crack cocaine and a firearm during a traffic stop.

The incident took place in Hartford on Barker St., on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Detectives from the Connecticut State Police and the Hartford Police Department were conducting a narcotics interdiction operation in the Hartford area when Jonas Efer Deaza-Escobar, of Hartford, was stopped for multiple traffic violations, said the state police.

During the stop, narcotics detection K-9's alerted on narcotics. Detectives seized 11 grams of crack cocaine, a firearm, and a digital scale, state police said.

A registration check of the motor vehicle was found to be stolen out of New Britain, they added.

Deaza-Escobar was charged with one count each of:

  • Improper use of marker
  • Unsafe passing
  • Violation of traffic control signals
  • Use of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession with intent to sell
  • Control substances within 200 feet of a school
  • Illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle
  • Carrying a dangerous weapon
  • Larceny 

He was held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Friday, Nov. 18.

